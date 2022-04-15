Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LSPD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $25.47. 615,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,068. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

