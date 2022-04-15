Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

