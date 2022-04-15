Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $902.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,029.12 or 0.99680517 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,158,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

