Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1,420.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,880 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $43,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

