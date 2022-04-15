LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

