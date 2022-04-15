Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. 7,621,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,274. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

