Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0264

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Lobstex has a market cap of $615,039.53 and $225,301.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,411,626 coins and its circulating supply is 23,336,199 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

