Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.99

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.99 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 87.10 ($1.14). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 262,862 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £328.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 150 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 102 locations.

