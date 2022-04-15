Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

