LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $4,902.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,786,307 coins and its circulating supply is 171,536,467 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

