Luca Lazzaron Sells 933 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $12,866.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CXM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

