Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.65 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

