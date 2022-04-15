Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading Up 4.6%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 93,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 10,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

