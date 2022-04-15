M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 1-year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

