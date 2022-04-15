Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
