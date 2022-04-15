MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$54,325.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 2,500 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.73, for a total value of C$54,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,491.73.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00.

MAG stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 117,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,316. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$16.74 and a 52 week high of C$29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 437.50.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

