Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGLQF stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,204. Magna Gold has a twelve month low of 0.45 and a twelve month high of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.58.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Magna Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

