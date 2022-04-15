Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.37

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.37 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.58). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.63), with a volume of 10,596 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £107.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.27.

About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

