Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.37

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.37 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.58). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.63), with a volume of 10,596 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £107.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.27.
About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)
