Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Down 61.5% in March

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAAQU. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

Get Mana Capital Acquisition alerts:

Mana Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mana Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.