Manchester City Fan Token Price Down 0.7% This Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.36 or 0.00038264 BTC on popular exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $53.90 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07492900 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.89 or 1.00093796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

