Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 206,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

