Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manning & Napier in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 56.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 9.2% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 77,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,097. The firm has a market cap of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.