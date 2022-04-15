ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $116.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

