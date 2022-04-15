MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 458,269,392 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

