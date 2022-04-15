Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Marfrig Global Foods has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

