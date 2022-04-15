Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $13.21 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $451.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

