Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. 522,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,606,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

