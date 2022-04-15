Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.10 ($1.02). 1,201,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,096. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 63.19 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of £495.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

