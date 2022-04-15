Martin J. Wygod Purchases 3,059 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $15,356.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FORA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
About Forian (Get Rating)
Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forian (FORA)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.