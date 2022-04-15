Martin J. Wygod Purchases 3,059 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $15,356.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FORA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian by 47.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forian during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

