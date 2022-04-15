Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $364.82 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

