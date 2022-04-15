Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.23. 1,636,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,147. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

