Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
