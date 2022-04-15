Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.60

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 68681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Matthews International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

