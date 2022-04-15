mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.42.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.13 million. Analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce (Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.