MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

