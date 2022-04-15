MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
Shares of MDXH stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.17.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.