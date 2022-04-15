Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Trading Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. 40,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.