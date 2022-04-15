MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

