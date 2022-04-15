MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Down 4.9%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,989,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,747,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of December 25, 2021, it operated 29 stores in California, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York.

