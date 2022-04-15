Membrana Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (MBN)

Membrana (MBN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $90,371.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00105475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

