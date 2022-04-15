Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00272681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00020778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00645486 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

