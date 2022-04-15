MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $75.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,060.34. The company had a trading volume of 510,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,248.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

