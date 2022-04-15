Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 865,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,559. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

