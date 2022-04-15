Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,081,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,096,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,906. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

