Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 118.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.36. 289,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

