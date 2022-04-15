Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRU. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$71.93. 258,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.21. Metro has a 52 week low of C$55.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0888818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

