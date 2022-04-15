Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Lowered to €9.80 at UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.39) to €11.60 ($12.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.