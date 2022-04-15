MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 15917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MGIC Investment by 222.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 104,848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.