Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,022.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 830 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $18,459.20.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

