Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. 785,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,291. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.51 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

