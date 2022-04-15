MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.06 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $503.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

